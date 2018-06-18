Flatiron Summer Series returns to offer free fun in shadow of iconic landmark

Wellness Wednesday at the Flatiron Summer Series includes fitness classes from some of the 40-plus fitness studios in the Flatiron District. (Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership)

Presented by the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District, the Flatiron Summer Series offers a full slate of Tech Tuesday, Wellness Wednesday and Throwback Thursday programming through Aug. 9. (Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership)

New Yorkers know summer in the city can be unbearable when the thermometer creeps up, but thankfully, all season long there are free events across the city to help take our mind off the heat, and one of them, the Flatiron Summer Series, gets underway Tuesday.

Presented by the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District, the Flatiron Summer Series offers a full slate of Tech Tuesday, Wellness Wednesday and Throwback Thursday programming through Aug. 9.

“The inspiration for the series started with the notion that we would program ‘for the community, by the community,’ meaning that we curate the series with only local partners,” said Jennifer Brown, BID executive director. “This way, we provide fun amenities on the plazas for those who live, work and visit here, while also promoting the amazing selection of businesses, studios, and cultural attractions in the district.”

Tech Tuesdays, which run from 6-7 p.m., will feature instructors from General Assembly, Touro College, Baruch College and ThoughtMatter teaching coding, data analytics and more.

Wellness Wednesdays also runs from 6-7 p.m. and includes barre, yoga, zumba, kickboxing and more from Exhale Flatiron, Uplift Studios, Tiger Schulmann and others.

Throwback Thursdays take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and features board games, a giant Connect Four and cornhole, as well as programming from The Jazz Gallery, People’s Improv Theatre, Hill Country Live and more.

Brown has seen interest in the fitness portion of the Flatiron Summer Series take off the past two years, thanks in part to the plethora of fitness studios in the Flatiron District.

“They are incredibly popular among our office workers, residents, and people from beyond the immediate neighborhood who view this as a mecca of fitness,” she added. “I think once people really realized that they could experience a selection of these classes for free, out in the open air of the New York summer, it really took off.”

To celebrate Thursday’s Summer Solstice, the BID and National Museum of Mathematics will provide a vinyl sundial on the North Plaza, allowing visitors to use their shadows to mark the time.

While the Flatiron Summer Series schedule is varied enough for any New Yorker, the common theme is to promote all the neighborhood has to offer.

“The series really highlights these places that people can then experience on their own. Bringing people in a neighborhood together in an iconic public space is a wonderful thing for an area, it really helps foster a sense of community,” Brown said.

For full Flatiron Summer Series schedule, visit flatirondistrict.nyc/summer2018.