Flavored e-cigarettes may soon be banned in New York

The Cuomo administration plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes next year, possibly making New York the first state to prohibit the popular vaping product.

“Our administration will soon republish regulations banning the sale or possession of flavored e-cigarettes. The regulations could then be adopted after a 60-day period of public comment,” a spokesman for the Democratic governor told The Wall Street Journal.

“Regulations are necessary to address the alarming increase of e-cigarette use among the youth... over just the last four years, driven primarily by the abundance of e-liquid flavors,” the New York State Health Department said in a public statement.

The first proposed plan of regulation was pulled back for a “final round of review,” but officials said it’s going to be resubmitted and the spokesman for Gov. Cuomo said he is committed to getting it approved.

The danger of flavored e-cigarettes

Vaping among high school students has gone up 160 percent in four years, from 10.4 percent in 2014 to 27.4 percent in 2018, the New York State Health Department reported.

The Cuomo administration believes that the flavor is the underlying reason for the increase.

A recent survey commissioned by NY state identified that 46 percent of teens prefer fruit flavors, followed by 20 percent for menthol and 18 percent for chocolate, candy or other sweets.

The survey also found that teens are more likely to believe that flavored e-cigarettes are less harmful.

“There is also a concern regarding human exposure to nicotine. Users are often unaware of how much nicotine they are consuming. The newest and most popular e-cigarettes deliver high levels of nicotine, the addictive component in all tobacco products,” the survey reports.

With more than 700 vape shops in New York, there are an estimated 15,000 flavored e-cigarettes on the market including apple, cherry, peach, melon, strawberry, vanilla, custard, peanut butter cup, cream cookie, bubbleerazz, mango burst, and caramel.

The Cuomo administration would reportedly still allow the sale of unflavored cigarettes since it’s less popular among teens.