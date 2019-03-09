Flights resume at New Jersey's Newark airport after fire report shuts runways
A flight from Montreal, Canada to Fort Lauderdale, Florida was forced to divert due a possible fire in the cargo hold.
(Reuters) - Flights at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport resumed on Saturday after the airport closed its runways due to reports of a possible fire in the hold of a cargo plane that was diverted there, officials said.
The aircraft was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from Montreal, Canada, when it made an emergency landing in Newark at around 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter. Firefighters responded to the scene and passengers were evacuated on emergency slides, the FAA said.
