New York

Flights resume at New Jersey's Newark airport after fire report shuts runways

A flight from Montreal, Canada to Fort Lauderdale, Florida was forced to divert due a possible fire in the cargo hold.
By Reuters Domestic News
Published : March 09, 2019
Passengers walking through airport

Reuters

(Reuters) - Flights at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport resumed on Saturday after the airport closed its runways due to reports of a possible fire in the hold of a cargo plane that was diverted there, officials said. 

The aircraft was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from Montreal, Canada, when it made an emergency landing in Newark at around 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter. Firefighters responded to the scene and passengers were evacuated on emergency slides, the FAA said. 

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries