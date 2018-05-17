Four penguin chicks make debut at New England Aquarium

The four little blue penguin chicks hatched about 80 days ago and are ready to join the New England Aquarium's penguin exhibit.

Four little blue penguin chicks made their on-exhibit debut at the New England Aquarium May 17. Photo: Provided by New England Aquarium

Meet Wedge, one of the little blue penguin chicks. Photo: Provided by New England Aquarium

Derwent, one of the new little blue penguin chicks. Photo: Provided by New England Aquarium

Goose, another of the four new little blue penguin chicks. Photo: Provided by New England Aquarium

Miramar, one of the new blue penguin chicks, in the exhibit. Photo: Provided by New England Aquarium

Miramar, one of the new blue penguin chicks, swims in the exhibit. Photo: Provided by New England Aquarium

Four new members of the New England Aquarium penguin family have made their first public debut.

The little blue penguin chicks — named Goose, Wedge, Derwent and Miramar — made their on-exhibit entrance Thursday morning after having hatched about 80 days ago.

They’ve already grown to nearly the size of adult blue penguins since “birds grow outrageously fast,” the aquarium noted in a statement, but they’re still pretty small. In fact, little blue penguins are the smallest penguin species in the world, and are found in Australia and New Zealand. These new chicks were named after places where you can find little blue penguins in Australia.

These chicks’ parents have also recently returned to the penguin exhibit in the center of the New England Aquarium over the past few weeks.

In the months since hatching, the chicks’ fluffy down has been replaced by waterproof feathers, and they’ve learned how to be hand-fed by the aquarium’s penguin staff.

“The chicks are now ready to take their place on exhibit,” the aquarium said in a statement, “and quite literally find their place in their pecking order.”

The New England Aquarium has nearly 100 penguins of three different species. Little blue penguins stand out not just because of their small size, but because of their color. Instead of being black and white like most other penguins, little blue penguins are a grayish blue.

As these four little blue chicks get used to the exhibit, more babies may be joining them soon — African penguin couples are currently in the aquarium basement preparing to hatch their own chicks.