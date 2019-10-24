A glimpse at Nordstrom's new 7-level department store

Luxury retailer Nordstrom opened its new flagship department store Thursday in Midtown Manhattan, just south of Central Park, offering customers seven levels and 320,000 square feet of shopping, beauty treatments, dining and more.

Located on West 57th Street and Broadway, the mega store has been in the works for seven years. The luxury story will also launch seven food and beverage spots inside the flagship store, including a martini bar. Here's what to expect.

Where to eat at Nordstrom's NYC flagship store:

Wolf – Chef Stowell will open Wolf, offering Italian-inspired small plates, in a comfortable and refined ambiance. Wolf will be located on the third floor, overlooking West 57th Street and Broadway. Hours of operation will extend beyond store hours.

Jeannie’s – Chef Douglas, a James Beard Award recipient for Best Chef Northwest and Best Restaurateur, will open Jeannie’s, a contemporary pizza, pasta and salad restaurant.

Hani Pacific – Chef Douglas will also launch Hani Pacific, a modern Pacific Riminspired restaurant.

Broadway Bar – An exclusive concept for Nordstrom NYC, Broadway Bar is an inventive cocktail bar and ideal meeting place for a drink and light bite.

Bistro Verde – A family-friendly, all-day destination with a patio plated to open in 2020, offering al fresco dining.

Shoe Bar – The aptly named cocktail bar located on the shoe floor is a perfect spot to celebrate a purchase or refuel with a beverage or snack.

Oh Mochi – Baked in-house mochi donuts come in an assortment of unique and traditional flavors and are naturally gluten-free.

More to know:

The flagship store will also feature a digital directory on every floor, connected fitting rooms for customers to ping salespeople and tailors, cell phone charging stations, free wifi, and more.

Additionally, customers can donate gently-used, laundered clothing and shoes at the store. The items will then be given to Housing Works, which aims to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through advocacy.

Arrive early-doors Saturday Oct. 26 and experience the Pre-Opening Beauty Bash from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Broadway, directly in front of the store. You can have your makeup done, get free samples and learn some tricks and tips for looking your best.

The luxury retailer will celebrate its opening with a block party Saturday Oct. 26. The event will shut down Broadway between 57th and 59th Streets, and will feature live music, entertainment, activities and food. Guests can enjoy activities such as face painting, a tie dye station, screen painting, pet portraits, or even enjoy a trip down a giant inflatable slide. Meet and greets with the NY Fire Department will add to the local vibe, and the KEXP-FM stage will run live performances from the likes of Nada Surf, Frankie Cosmos, Jenn Champion and Stag between 10 a.m. and 5p.m.

Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, Nordstrom now operates 381 stores in 40 states.

By the numbers

320K square-feet of retail space, across 7 levels, with soaring 20-foot ceilings

100K pairs of shoes

10K handbags and small leather goods

10K tubes of lipstick in 400 colors

6K pairs of jeans which includes 160 styles in more than 100 washes

3K designer handbags

1,254 employees

200+ brands offering extended sizing

160 beauty experts, and 5 beauty stylists

110 unique services at Nordstrom Beauty Haven

100 tailors/seamstresses across our New York City stores and more than 1,500

companywide

100 designer, luxury, natural and quality beauty brands

58 pieces of art work from 35 different artists

50 exclusive designers shoe styles

9 private treatment rooms in Nordstrom Beauty Haven

8 VIP dressing rooms in the Stylist Lounge