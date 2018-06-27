GMHC moving to brand-new headquarters in Midtown

Founded in 1982, the Gay Men’s Health Crisis serves more than 13K clients and is the world’s first and leading provider of HIV/AIDS prevention, care and advocacy.

Thirty-six years after becoming the world’s first — and leading — provider of HIV/AIDS prevention, care and advocacy, the Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC) is slated to open a brand-new headquarters in Midtown on July 10.

The new, 110,000-square-foot facility at 307 W. 38th St. between Eighth and Ninth Avenues will enhance GMHC’s services, which include HIV/AIDS care, prevention education programs, public policy advocacy and research for its more than 13,000 clients as well as enable the center’s future growth.

“GMHC continues to grow to serve the needs of our clients and all New Yorkers. Ensuring that our space best meets the needs of our community — especially those most in need of our services, including both HIV-negative and HIV-positive people — is a top priority,” CEO Kelsey Louie said. “We’re excited to relocate our headquarters to a more central, accessible location that will also better accommodate our operations and the services we offer. Our new offices have an efficient, welcoming layout, enhancing our work toward ending the AIDS epidemic.”

The new GMHC facility will occupy six floors of 307 W. 38th St. and will continue to offer a dining room that serves lunch four days a week and dinner on Friday evenings; the Keith Haring Food Pantry Program; counseling, wellness and group meeting rooms; SUNY client computer lab; workforce development and legal counseling; substance use and mental health services and more.

GMHC’s headquarters have been located at 446 W. 33rd St. since 2010 and will stop operating out of that space effective July 5. Though GMHC will provide critical/emergency services that day, there will be no meal service or unscheduled visits.

Ahead of the new headquarters opening, GMHC will be closed to all clients on Friday, July 6 and Monday, July 9.

GMHC’s David Geffen Center for HIV Prevention and Health Education will remain at its current location at 224 W. 29th St.