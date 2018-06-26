Google is bringing its IT training to LaGuardia Community College

A new program will allow LaGuardia Community College students to get a certificate in IT through a Google program.

Google is coming to LaGuardia Community College.

The internet giant announced this week that it will bring its IT Support Professional Certificate course to the community college in Queens to promote tech literacy and to open the door to more digital economic opportunities for New Yorkers.

The program is organized and funded by Grow with Google, the company’s economic opportunity division that provides tech tools and training.

“Google is committed to training the workforce of today and tomorrow, and we are thrilled to team up with community colleges to help graduates jump start a new career in IT Support,” said Jesse Haines, director of Grow with Google, in a statement. “Community colleges play an important role in helping Americans get ahead, and they will be strong partners in Grow with Google’s mission to create more economic opportunities for Americans.”

LaGuardia Community College is one of 25 community colleges to first get this Google opportunity.

“As one of the first community colleges nationwide selected as a training site for Google’s IT Support Professional Certificate, we’re pleased to provide this new avenue to a rewarding career for New Yorkers with a personal interest in technology,” said LaGuardia Community College President Gail O. Mellow in a statement. “Through our robust tech education program, which trains 3,500 students each year in numerous tech-related programs, LaGuardia is training tomorrow’s workforce for NYC’s flourishing tech ecosystem.”

The workforce nonprofit JFF will be responsible for teaching this course at LaGuardia and at community colleges in several other states. The certificate is designed, according to Google, to train those who have no previous experience to be IT support professionals in about eight months.

The program will be offered at three other New York state schools, as well: Monroe Community College, Rochester Community College and Schenectady Community College. It will be available at the start of the 2018-2019 school year.