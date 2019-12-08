Governor Cuomo announces $1.5 billion Javits expansion on track

A $1.5. billion expansion of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Hell's Kitchen will be "substantially complete" by March 2021, according to state officials, coming in on budget and on time.

A press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office states that the project will be adding 1.2 million square feet of event space to the convention center. The space will also have updated lighting fixtures, heating, and cooling systems and wireless connectivity. According to the press release, some other highlights include.

• Creation of 500,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space on one level with the addition of 90,000 square feet of prime exhibit space;

• 107,000 square feet of new meeting room space, including a 54,000 square-foot special event space, the largest such space in the Northeast;

• 113,000 square feet of pre-function space;

• Rooftop pavilion and terrace accommodating 1,500 individuals;

• 480,000 square-foot, four-level truck marshaling facility;

• 27 new loading docks; and a

• One-acre rooftop farm

Once completed, the center will be the largest of its kind in the Northeast.

The project will expand the steel and concrete superstructure. It will also include the final phase of expanding non-structural steel underway. It has been reported that 13,940 tons of steel have been fabricated for this project.

The steelwork is set to finish in March 2020, which is three years after the project’s groundbreaking, according to a press release.

Gov. Cuomo said in a press release that, “New Yorkers expect action, and the expansion of the Javits Center through the design-build process is delivering results in a safe, streamlined fashion that will generate a new wave of economic activity for the Empire State.”

Cuomo added that “With so many jobs dependent on large-scale events hosted here, the JavitsCenter has become one of New York’s most important economic assets, and this expansion will ensure it remains the nation’s busiest convention center for generations to come. As an iconic hub of commerce and culture, it will become one of the most sought-after event venues anywhere in the world.”

The first event taking place after the construction is finished will be the International Contemporary Furniture Fair and LightFair.