Everything you need to know about Governors Ball 2019

Governor's Ball 2019 has an increddible lineup set to rock out on Randall's Island.

Let's get to the rundown:

When is Governors Ball 2019?

GovBallNYC will be kicking off on Friday, May 31 and ending on Sunday, June 2. Each day, Governors Ball will open its doors at 11:45 a.m. and will close at 11 p.m. after the final headliners of the evening.

Who will be playing Governors Ball 2019?

Get ready for this.

Friday, May 31st: Tyler, The Creator is the headliner, along with Lil Wayne and Brockhampton. Mitski, The Voidz, Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever and Still Woozy are some of the supporting acts on opening day. This lineup sets a high watermark, which means the weekend days are loaded.

Saturday, June 1: Florence + The Machine, Major Lazer and The 1975 headline Saturday night. They are supported by Kacey Musgraves, Vince Staples, Lord Huron, Sunflower Bean and Tobi Lou are the supporting acts. How could the closing ceremonies top that? Good question...

Sunday, June 2: New York's hometown garage rock revival giants, The Strokes are at the top of the last nite's bill. Who else is bringing it home? As far as rap goes, it's only natural that the proud son of Queensbridge, first known as Nasty but times have changed as he spent time in the game and kept his mind on fame, Nas. SZA, Beast Coast, Bob Moses, Chelsea Cutler, and Jack Harlow are supporting.

Is it sold out? How much are tickets for Governors Ball 2018?

Rejoice! Tickets are still available for Governors Ball 2019. But if you are looking to purchase single day general admission tickets. If you would only like to attend one of the three days, tickets will run you $115 plus fees. If you are planning on swinging by for all three days with standard general admission tickets, that will cost $305 plus fees. As of Wednesday, Friday VIP tickets were still available for $255. Saturday's VIP and Platinum tickets are already gone. Friday and Sunday individual VIP tickets will run you $255. The 3-day VIP tickets are going for $705. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday individual day VIP Plus tickets each go for $700, and the 3-day VIP Plus package will cost a whopping $1,950.

What if it rains during Governors Ball?

Tough break. Unfortunately, Governors Ball has a “rain or shine” policy but they will offer refunds in the case of dangerous storm conditions. But — knowing from experience — it might be in your best interest to wear clothes and shoes you don’t care about and a raincoat if there is a slight chance of rain. That way you can drink and dance like a fool with no worries. And isn’t that the whole point of going to a festival anyways?

How can I get to Governors Ball?

Shuttle busses will pick up in front of Brooklyn Bowl in the hippest hood on Earth, Williamsburg, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. They'll drop you right at the East Entrance. Return trops will start at 8 p.m.. The good people of GovBall say that this is the easiest way to get to the festival from Brooklyn. Tickets will run you anywhere between $30 and $65.

Ferries are the easiest way to get to the festival from Manhattan. They set sail to and from 34th Street and FDR Drive all day long each day. They'll bring you to the West Entrance of the festival. Tickets range from $26 to $60.