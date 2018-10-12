Tickets for Gracie Mansion Halloween now available

The 2018 Gracie Mansion Halloween will take place Friday, Oct. 26 though Sunday, Oct. 28 at the historic home on the UES. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

Just about everyone loves autumn in New York City, and one the most beloved events of the season is, obviously, Halloween. New Yorkers of all ages love dressing up, including the city’s first couple, who will once again host their annual Gracie Mansion Halloween celebration.

The 2018 Gracie Mansion Halloween will take place Friday, Oct. 26 to Sunday, Oct. 28, and the free ticket giveaway is officially underway.

If you and your family would like to celebrate Halloween a few days early with Mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray — and visit their historic home, Gracie Mansion — you can obtain tickets at nyc.gov/graciehalloween or by calling 311. Gracie Mansion Halloween will include a “haunted” holiday themed atmosphere with tricks and treats, too.

Gracie Mansion, which is at 88th Street and East End Avenue on the Upper East Side, was built in 1799 by Archibald Gracie, a Scottish shipping magnate.

While it has been the official mayoral residence since 1942, there have been whispers about another longtime tenant in addition to New York City’s first family. Gracie’s daughter, Elizabeth Walcott-Gracie, is said to haunt the mansion.

“I’ve never seen her, but there are times when doors open and close by themselves, and the floor boards creak as though someone is walking through the rooms,” McCray told Metro ahead of last year’s Gracie Mansion Halloween.

RELATED: 20 events to make Halloween last all month in NYC

Gracie Mansion Halloween dates, start times

The 2018 Gracie Mansion Halloween celebration will take place Oct. 26 through Oct. 28 at the historic Gracie Mansion at 88th Street and East End Avenue on the Upper East Side.

Festivities will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

New Yorkers can reserve up to four tickets online or via 311, and time of entry is based on a first come, first served basis. Tickets may not be sold, assigned or transferred.

RELATED: Can the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade 2018 be saved?