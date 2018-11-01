Halloween horror includes 5 shootings, 3 stabbings across NYC

Halloween horror didn’t just include scary costumes and movies as there were five shootings and three stabbings across New York City Wednesday, authorities said. (iStock)

Two teens were shot in Brooklyn, including a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face on Nostrand Avenue at Hillel Place in East Flatbush around 4:30 p.m., police said according to the New York Daily News.

The teen survived the shooting, which police believe may be gang-related.

About three hours later, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg on Flatbush Avenue near Ditmas Avenue in Brooklyn. Police are investigating whether the teen-involved shootings are related as they occurred less than a mile from each other.

In East Harlem, a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg on Third Avenue near East 115th Street, while a 29-year-old man was also shot in the leg on Archer Avenue at Parsons Boulevard in Queens. A suspect was arrested, and charges are pending in the latter shooting, the Daily News reported.

A 37-year-old woman was stuck by a stray bullet in the leg in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx after shots were fired into a crowd on Third Avenue at Courtlandt Avenue. The suspected gunman was arrested and a gun was recovered nearby, officials said.

Additionally, a man in a mask shot two people near 163rd Street and Broadway in Washington Heights around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The victims were a 21-year-old male, who was shot in the groin, leg and chest, and a 17-year-old girl, who was struck twice in the torso, NY1 reported. Both are expected to survive.

Police initially thought the suspect was wearing a Michael Myers mask from "Halloween," but they later said it was similar to the Ghostface mask from the movie “Scream.” No arrests have been made.

3 also stabbed on Halloween

In addition to the Halloween shootings, three stabbings also took place Wednesday night as many revelers were out and about for the holiday.

A man in a light-up mask stabbed another male with a butcher knife on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens, around 9 p.m.

Around 9:30 p.m., a male suspect stabbed a man in the chest, arm and stomach at the D train station at 205th Street in the Bronx.

Another man was stabbed during a suspected robbery attempt on First Avenue and East 118th Street in East Harlem around 10 p.m.

