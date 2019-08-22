Head chef of Grand Central's Cipriani Dolci goes missing

Chef Andrea Zamperoni, 33, of Grand Central's famed restaurant Cipriani Dolci, was reported missing Monday.

Zamperoni is a Queens resident. Metro received a response from the NYPD Thursday confirming he was last seen at his home on 74th Avenue in Flushing Monday at around noon.

Previous reports have Zamperoni as last being seen leaving his shift at the restaurant Saturday at around 9 p.m. According to Cipriani Dolci sous chef Manuel Ignacio Albo, as reported by NBC, Zamperoni's roommate said he came home Saturday night, then went outside and got into a car, and has not been seen since.

Zamperoni was reported missing by his co-workers when he didn't show up for work earlier this week, according to ABC.

His co-workers said it was unlike him to miss a day of work. Although he moved to New York in April, Zamperoni has worked for Cipriani since 2008, ABC reported.

Co-workers, friends and family are concerned about his whereabouts.

NBC reported that his mother, in Italy, became concerned after he did not respond to his daily phone call with her over the weekend. It was also reported that his brother was due to fly in Monday from London to help with the search.

ABC spoke with Cipriani Dolci general manager Fernando Dallorso, who said, "Social media has not been touched, his phone has been off for four days."

"Bank cards have not been used," he added.

The missing person was described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. Officials were unclear on what he was wearing when he was last seen.

