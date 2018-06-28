Heat wave on horizon for New York City

New Yorkers can expect to see temperatures in the low- to mid-90s until at least Monday, the National Weather Service forecasted.

As if it wasn’t bad enough for New Yorkers to face a rainy commute Thursday morning, the storm is ushering in a heat wave that’s expected to stick around until at least Monday, according to the National Weather Service, which designates a heat wave as at least three consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 9 p.m. Thursday, with some areas of the New York metro region experiencing heavy rain and temperatures reaching a high of 83.

NWS forecasters expect the heat wave to start Friday, which will be humid and sunny with a high near 92, setting a precedent of sunny skies, humidity and temperatures in the low- to mid-90s through Monday.

Tuesday is forecasted to dip back into the high 80s with mostly sunny skies, while the Fourth of July is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 88.

Some tips for surviving a heat wave in New York City

The NYC Emergency Management department notes that extreme heat like the heat wave heading our way this weekend is “one of the most significant hazards” facing our city of 8.5 million people, and here are some tips for making it through one unscathed.

• Know the signs of heat-related illnesses, which include headache, lightheadedness, muscle cramps, nausea or vomiting. Call 911 if you or someone else shows any signs.

• Stay hydrated — even if you don’t feel thirsty. And be sure to keep your pets hydrated on their walks, too.

• Stay out of the sun if possible, but if you have to be outside, be sure to wear at least SPF 15 and a hat for protection and dress in lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing.

• Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the peak sun hours between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• If you don’t have an air conditioner, consider going to one of the city’s public pools or air-conditioned areas like malls, movie theaters or one of the city’s many cooling centers — you can find your nearest cooling center via 311.