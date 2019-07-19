New York

Heatwave killed 32-year-old former New York Giants offensive lineman

Mitch Petrus died of heatstroke.
By Becca Glasser-Baker
Published : July 19, 2019

An image of Mitch Petrus 

Getty

Officials have reported that Mitch Petrus, 32, a former New York Giants offensive lineman died of a heatstroke Thursday night.  

CBS reported that Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said Petrus died at the Little Rock hospital. It is being reported that he had spent a majority of Thursday working outside and his cause of death was ruled heat stroke. Friends and fans of Petrus have taken to social media to express their sadness: 

 

News of his death comes shortly after a majority of the east coast was put under a heat advisory. Mayor de Blasio has put New York City in a heat emergency. Temperatures across the area are expected to hit the high 90s and might even hit triple-digit numbers this weekend.

Although heatstroke is the worst heat-related illness, it is possible for victims to suffer from heat exhaustion as well as heat cramps. 

If you are concerned that you or someone you know is suffering from heatstroke, keep an eye for these symptoms according to FEMA: dizziness, strong pulse, confusion, a high body temperature, skin that is red, hot, and dry (with no sweat) and potentially unconsciousness. 

If you or anyone you know is suffering from these symptoms, call 911 or drive them to a hospital. While waiting for officials to arrive, it’s best if you do everything you can to cool the victim down. FEMA says the best ways to cool someone down are: going to a cooler location, remove clothing, and drink from sports drinks with salt and sugar. 

 

 

