Helicopter crashed onto NYC roof: Reports

A helicopter crashed into the roof of a NYC building on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports. The crash reportedly happened at 787 7th Ave. just before 2 p.m. The pilot was injured in the crash and is believed to have been attempting an emergency landing, according to reports on Citizen App.

The roof of the building collapsed after the crash, and images taken at the scene by witnesses show several emergency vehicles responding to the area. A fire was also reported at the site. Nearby buildings were evacuated, according to local media, and traffic was blocked off on the surrounding streets.

Witness Lance Koonce shared what he saw on the Midtown helicopter crash, tweeting "787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw."

Initially, the helicopter crash was thought to have been a plane crash, but emergency officials confirmed a chopper had crashed. It was not immediately clear if there were any further injuries or deaths. Smoke was seen billowing from the building, and shocked onlookers shared videos and pictures on social media.

NYPD Tweeted, "ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Ave due to an ongoing police investigation. Expect an emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. Update to follow." Gov. Andrew Cuomo was reportedly in the area of the crash.