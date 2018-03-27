Check out the latest photos of the TWA Hotel at JFK

Set to open next spring, the hotel’s second tower has topped out and installation of a seven-layer soundproof class façade is nearing completion.

Developer MCR is not only working around the Eero Saarinen-designed original TWA terminal, it's also modernizing the building that opened in 1962 and has sat vacant since closing in 2001.

Progress continues to, ahem, take off, on the much-anticipated TWA Hotel at JFK Airport.

Slated to open next spring, the second tower of the TWA Hotel has fully topped out, and the seven-layer soundproof glass façade is nearly complete on the hotel’s north tower.

“Once fully installed, this special curtain wall will make the TWA Hotel one of the quietest hotel rooms in the world,” developers said, which is good for future guests to know considering JFK is one of the world’s busiest airports.

The TWA Hotel is being built by developer MCR on the site of the TWA terminal, a landmarked and historical site that has been vacant since closing in 2001.

The Eero Saarinen-designed terminal originally opened in 1962 and is “one of the most important buildings in America,” MCR CEO Tyler Morse told Metro back in November.

While MCR crews are working around the terminal’s unique existing design, they are also modernizing the building, which Morse said was never properly air-conditioned, had heating and ventilation issues and was “filled with asbestos” and lead paint.

Upon completion next year, the TWA Hotel’s amenities will include 505 rooms, a restored version of Saarinen’s sunken and vibrant red lounge, a rooftop pool, observation deck, 50,000 square feet of event space — and a 1956 Lockheed Constellation plane that will be transformed into a bar and restaurant.

The hotel will also house the TWA Museum that will be filled with vintage memorabilia from the airline that operated from 1926 until 2001.

New Yorkers can get a sneak peek at some of TWA Hotel’s treasure trove of memorabilia at the TWA Lounge on the 86th floor of One World Trade Center, which will remain after the TWA Hotel opens.