Here's how New Yorkers can reconnect with a loved one who is homeless

New York City wants to help the homeless population reconnect with loved ones this holiday season and hopefully find a way off the streets.

“We are a compassionate city, and New Yorkers look out for one another," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press release Tuesday. “With Outreach NYC, we are redoubling our efforts to bring our most vulnerable off the streets and into a pathway of lasting stability.”

The expansion of Outreach NYC will allow friends and families of homeless New Yorkers to submit a report to city officials. It's part of the city's HOME-STAT initiative, which has already helped 2,200 unsheltered New Yorkers find a place to stay.

Family and friends can submit reports to 311 that include keywords signifying relationships with individuals on the streets, such as “father/mother,” “relative,” or “friend” and express their interest in reconnecting with the unsheltered individual.

The Department of Homeless Services (DHS) will work with the homeless person's loved one to make a reunion happen.

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Dr. Raul Perea-Henze said in a press release that, “Our administration is confronting the challenge with the expansion of Outreach NYC to enlist family and friends of unsheltered New Yorkers. Loved ones are key allies in our campaign to help homeless New Yorkers find a path off the streets and toward stability, and we urge all family and friends to use 311 and contact us for assistance.”