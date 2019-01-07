Upper West Side high-rise fire kills one, injures two

FDNY is investigating, but considers the source of the fire suspicious.

A fire destroyed an Upper West Side apartment on Monday morning, killing one and injuring two others before firefighters could extinguish the high-rise fire.

The FDNY reports that the fire started at 10:15 am at a high-rise on 86th street, taking almost 45 minutes to put out. The flames were localized to one apartment, and no smoke was visible from outside the building.

No names have been released, but one victim sustained serious injuries and died despite the efforts of medical technicians at the scene. The other two are currently being evaluated by medical personnel.

Firefighters report that the cause of the blaze was suspicious, and will investigate further.