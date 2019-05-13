How to get a free skin cancer screening in NYC this week

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, with an estimated 5,150 new cases of melanoma expected to be diagnosed in New York City this year. But if caught and removed early, skin cancer is almost always curable. That's why The Skin Cancer Foundation is once again bringing free skin cancer screenings to New York City with the Destination: Healthy Skin program.

As part of the program, The Skin Cancer Foundation’s 38-foot RV, customized with two private exam rooms, will travel around the country from May to August. The RV makes its stop in NYC this week, operating at Columbus Circle on the corner of 60th Street and Broadway on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inside the RV, local dermatologists provide free full-body skin cancer screenings, which are given on a first come, first served basis. Participants will also receive educational materials and Shiseido brand Clear Stick UV Protector SPF 50+. Staff will be on hand to operate a Canfield Reveal Imager – a portable skin analysis imaging system that visualizes UV damage.

The doctors are all local, practicing dermatologists who have donated their time and services to the Foundation and will conduct the screenings.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends that everyone get a professional skin exam with a dermatologist each year, in addition to practicing monthly head-to-toe self-exams, looking for any new or changing lesions that might be cancerous or precancerous.

The 2019 Destination: Healthy Skin program runs through August 11, making about 35 stops along the way. Its final stop will be in Greenwich, CT.

The Skin Cancer Foundation is the only global organization solely devoted to the prevention, early detection and treatment of skin cancer.