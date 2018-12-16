HQ Trivia co-founder Colin Kroll dead of apparent drug overdose

Colin Kroll attends the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on January 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Getty Images/Bryan Steffy

HQ Trivia and Vine co-founder Colin Kroll was found dead in his Manhattan apartment of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 35.

According to the New York Post, Kroll's body was discovered by police just after midnight on Sunday. An unnamed girlfriend of Kroll's called police after she couldn't get in touch with him and became concerned.

The Post also reported that police and Kroll's girlfriend paid a visit to Kroll's home on Spring Street in SoHo where they found him unresponsive in the bedroom.

UPDATE: Kroll, 34, was found laying face down in his bed unconscious and unresponsive during a welfare check. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the SoHo apartment and Kroll's death is being investigated as a narcotics overdose. https://t.co/OQ8Tqg7pbK — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) December 16, 2018

According to the New York Daily News and other outlets, drug paraphernalia were found inside the apartment.

Colin Kroll dead at age 35

Colin Kroll was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kroll was named CEO of HQ Trivia this past September following co-founder Rus Yusupov's move to the position of chief creative officer.

He was previously employed at Twitter following the company's purchase of Vine. He was fired in 2014 reportedly due to a "hostile management style."