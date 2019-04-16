Jay Z to kick off Webster Hall reopening

The Webster Hall is broadcasting a public service announcement, allowing the newly renovated arena to reintroduce itself by hosting a performance from Jay Z.

Tickets for Hova’s April 26th show at the East Village club will go on sale this coming Friday. The show is billed for patrons 16 and older, and the tickets will cost a pretty penny. The advanced purchasing price is between $250 and $399, and the day-of prices have not been released yet.

ABC.com is reporting that the man who claims to have made “the Yankees hat more famous than a Yankee can” will be the first show hosted at the Webster Hall since closing its doors in 2017 for repairs and renovations. Webster Hall posted the announcement on their Instagram feed, saying, “JAY-Z is opening Webster Hall with ‘B-Sides 2’ on Friday, April 26 for Day 1 fans. AMEX Card Members can get tickets on 4/18 at 10am ET before the public onsale on 4/19 at 11am ET.”

According to WebsterHallHistory.com, the historic theater was commissioned for construction in 1886 by Polish cigar maker Charles Goldstein. The Hall was a central venue for left-leaning social and political movements in the early 1900’s as immigrants rights activists and blue collar workers drifted towards socialist ideology in the East Village. Here, New Yorkers railed against the trial and execution of Sacco and Vanzetti in Boston, and held masquerade balls with “hedonistic” themes. As one may have guessed, the Webster Hall became a speakeasy during Prohibition.

In 1949, a cigarette sparked a fire that burned for two whole days, destroying the roof and much of the interior of the hall. After the repairs, RCA Records purchased the Hall in 1953. Orchestras and rock stars alike performed and were recorded live on stage. The Webster Hall reinvented itself as The Ritz in the 1980’s, becoming one of the most popular rock clubs in New York City.

After a massive renovation and a return to the original name in 1992, the Webster Hall reopened as the city’s largest nightclub and venue. It was accepted into the Landmarks Preservation Commission in 2007, and offers three performance rooms: The 1,500-capacity Grand Ballroom, the 600-capacity Marlin Room, and the 400-capacity studio.