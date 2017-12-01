This is Jersey City’s most expensive rental listing ever

It has spectacular views of New York City, a private terrace, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a $10,995-a-month price tag.

The floorplan for Penthouse Five in The Ellipse, which is Jersey City's most expensive rental ever. (LeFrak)

Stunning views of New York City can also be found at The Ellipse, which opened in Jersey City's Newport section in September and is 80 percent leased. (LeFrak)

Each of the building’s 381 apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, hardwood oak floors, en-suite washer and dryers, dual-toned modern carpentry and white quartz surfaces. (LeFrak)

At $10,995 a month, Penthouse Five in The Ellipse is Jersey City’s most expensive rental listing ever. (LeFrak)

A new luxury rental just hit the market with a $10,995 monthly price tag, and — surprise! — it’s not in one of New York City’s five boroughs. Meet Penthouse Five at The Ellipse in the Newport section of Jersey City.

Penthouse Five officially hit the market on Thursday and became the most-expensive rental listing in Jersey City’s history. It’s housed in the newly opened Ellipse, a 41-story luxury tower built by LeFrak, the same developer who counts LeFrak City in Queens among its residential and commercial properties.

The 2,300-square-foot penthouse has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private terrace and offers breathtaking views of New York City across the Hudson River.

The Ellipse has four other penthouses — one four-bedroom and three three-bedroom units — that are also new to the market.

A 24-hour doorman, large outdoor pool, multi-use lounge, game room, fitness center, children’s playroom, co-working space and free Wi-Fi are among The Ellipse’s amenities.

The Ellipse, which is minutes away from the Newport and Hoboken PATH stations, opened in September after nearly two years of construction, and it is currently more than 80 percent leased.

Rents range from $2,573 for a studio to Penthouse Five’s $10,995 price tag. The other penthouses range from $6,250 to $9,495.

Visit ellipsejc.com for more info.