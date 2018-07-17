Jet.com bringing same-day deliveries to city this fall

With a fulfillment center set to open in the Bronx, New Yorkers can get same- or next-day delivery of everyday essentials and local favorites.

With a Jet.com fulfillment center set to open in the Bronx, New Yorkers can get same- or next-day delivery of everyday essentials and local favorites. (Jet.com)

New Yorkers are accustomed to being able to get everything they need right from their fingertips, and soon they’ll have a new option to obtain everyday essentials and even some local staples when Jet.com opens a new fulfillment center in the Bronx this fall.

The Hoboken-based Jet.com, which is a subsidiary of Walmart, will provide same-day and next-day delivery throughout the five boroughs from its new 200,000-square-foot facility along the Bronx River in Soundview.

“The Bronx fulfillment center is a new and unique offering that is focused only on the NYC metro area,” a Jet.com spokesperson told Metro via email. “The location of the fulfillment center will allow Jet to deliver all of our consumers' weekly shopping items — from groceries to everyday essentials like toothpaste and cleaning products to electronics — to their door within scheduled same-day and next-day delivery times.”

But wait, there’s more as Jet.com, which is partnering on deliveries with another Walmart-owned company called Parcel, will also offer local favorites such as Big Gay Ice Cream, Roberta’s, The Meatball Shop and other brands.

“Jet’s strategy of opening this Bronx fulfillment center is to get us closer to our NYC customer, and that NYC customer demands a unique NYC assortment,” the Jet.com spokesperson added. “We are absolutely going to look to add more great items to our NYC Favorite’s Shop. If a brand wants to reach New Yorkers, we want to help them do it.”

The Bronx fulfillment center joins Jet.com’s national-serving facilities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and is expected to employ hundreds of people “over the next few years, including jobs at both the associate and managerial levels,” the spokesperson said.

The most-common products New Yorkers get from Jet.com

According to the spokesperson, these are six of the most-common items New Yorkers order from Jet.com:

• Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water

• LaCroix Sparkling Water

• Ripe Hass Avocados

• Health-Ade Organic Kombucha

• Almond Breeze Almond Milk

• Kind Healthy Grains Bar