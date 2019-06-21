Jogger finds woman's body on Long Island beach

During an early morning jog Friday, a runner stumbled across a dead body on a Long Island beach.

Police responded to the joggers call at around 5:30 a.m. and arrived on scene at Monroe and Lincoln boulevards. They found the body of a blonde woman in her bra and underwear facedown in the sand.

It is being reported that the woman was white, and is thought to be somewhere between 40 and 50-years-old. She was about 5 foot 6 inches tall.

Officials told NBC they believe that the woman washed ashore and there was no speculation as to where she came from. They also reported that the woman didn’t seem to be in the water long.

Police told outlets that foul play is not suspected.

Newsday reports that the Long Beach Fire Department pronounced her dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office conduct an autopsy in the hopes of identifying the victim and determining how she died.

The Long Island and Nassau County police are working on a joint investigation. Reports say that there are no apparent signs of trauma to her body and that no missing persons seem to match her description.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the police.