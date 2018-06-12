John Travolta to return to Lenny's Pizza in Brooklyn for Tuesday celebration

John Travolta will be returning to the iconic spot he helped make famous in the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever for a special celebration.

John Travolta made Lenny's Pizza famous in Saturday Night Fever, and now he'll be back in Brooklyn. Photo: Getty Images

John Travolta made Lenny’s Pizza a legend when he ordered two slices from the Brooklyn joint in 1977’s Saturday Night Fever. Now, the pizza place will name a slice in the legendary actor’s honor as part of a welcome back celebration for the star on Tuesday.

New York State Senator Marty Golden will honor Travolta at a ceremony on Tuesday held at Lenny’s Pizza, 1969 86th Street, Brooklyn.

“Travolta changed the culture of Brooklyn and America forever in both fashion and music,” Golden said in a statement. “The movie Saturday Night Fever brought millions of Americans to the dance floor to the rhythm of disco. John Travolta also starred in the iconic television program ‘Welcome Back Kotter’ which portrayed a Brooklyn High School."

Travolta will revisit the spot that he made so iconic in Saturday Night Fever when his character, Tony Manero, orders two slices from Lenny’s Pizza and eats them stacked on top of one another as he struts down the streets of Brooklyn to the Bee Gee’s “Stayin’ Alive.”

That iconic scene is so popular, Golden noted, that even today people stop by Lenny’s to order a “double decker slice,” making the South Brooklyn spot a tourist destination.

At the ceremony, which starts at 1 p.m., the NYPD will be closing the surrounding streets for the event. Radio personality Joe Causi will be the celebration’s emcee. Will DeMeo, who grew up in Bensonhurst and is co-starring alongside Travolta in the in the film “Gotti,” will be hosting the event.

Gianluca Mech, an Italian businessman and “devoted fan,” will also be in attendance. In December 2017, Mech spent $200,000 recreating the Saturday Night Fever disco for the film’s 40th anniversary.

Golden said that the local community is “excited for John’s return to Brooklyn.”

“Everywhere I go I am asked about the ceremony,” he said. “We feel we are bringing back a little history to the streets he once made famous.”