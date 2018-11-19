A sneak peek at NYC's largest mural

Last week the largest mural in New York City’s history got unveiled, covering 20,000 square feet on the side of City-As-School High School in the West Village.

New York City is a treasure trove of street art. From giant murals to small graffiti pieces this artistic form of self-expression became popular in the early 1980’s and since then, artists from across the globe have traveled to the city to create urban masterpieces.

Painted by street artist Magda Love alongside students from the school, the colorful mural has been in the works for over two and a half years.

“Getting the permission that was needed was definitely the hardest part,” Magda Love told Metro. “It wasn’t the painting that took so long, it was getting the permits,”

Love is a street artist from Brazil passionate about empowering other women and creating art that is accessible for everyone. Her paintings and murals can be found throughout New York City and in galleries throughout Europe.

She explains that the special thing with street art is that everyone can see and enjoy it, no matter who you are.

“Street art is a special way for New Yorkers to claim public space and embrace art,” Love said.

Embracing other women with art



This Mural was considered extra important to Loce and had a special purpose. She explains that men generally dominate the public art world and through the mural, she wanted to change that.

“I wanted to make a piece that celebrates women, our power and feminine energy,” Love said. “I want the mural to send out a positive view of women that shows that we, like men, can be fearless and powerful”

When the project began, Love was featured in a Red Bull documentary, which shines a light on how she breaks down boundaries and has built communities through her project and passion.

On her free time, Love volunteers her time to mentor young students at the High School and together they created and planned the project.

“I’m so grateful for all the support and help that I've received from the school and the students.” Love said. “Without them, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

The students got to help out with the planning and they created the design of the mural together with Love. They helped Love during the painting process and alongside with the historical piece, the students created smaller murals that now blanket the school.

"As a mentor, I want to inspire young people to challenge themselves and to push through different projects no matter how hard they are,” Love said.

Love explains that the most important thing as a street artist is to be fearless, creative and to create challenging projects.

“I paint on high heights, so it’s important to not look down,” Love said. “I was gifted with no fear and that’s required for a job like this,”