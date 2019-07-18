LGA launches a pilot program to make travel less confusing

Starting on July 20, LaGuardia Airport (LGA) will start a pilot program in partnership with Lyft to help make leaving the airport easier. The program is the first of its kind to launch on the East Coast.

Steve Taylor, the New York Area Regional Director for Lyft, said in a statement to Metro “Lyft is committed to improving people’s lives with the best possible transportation, and we’re grateful for the partnership with LaGuardia Airport and their approach to innovation that allowed us to make these new pickup features happen.”

This partnership plans to help improve curbside safety at the airport and make travel a little less hectic. Additionally, Taylor added, “This new LGA experience will help reduce confusion at the airport and make it easier for people to find their ride and get to their destination faster.”

It’s already stressful enough with baggage claim and jetlag, so why add more stress while traveling? Everyone’s been there, waiting for a car service to pick them up but they can’t seem to find the car anywhere, and the driver can’t seem to find them anywhere. This new program means could potentially make this a thing of the past.

This pilot program will take place in the Terminal B Garage, Area G. This area will now have a designated Lyft spot for drivers and costumers to go.

Here’s how it works, riders will be given a four-digit code and will be sent to a line where drivers wait to pick up their rides. Once a customer gets to the front of the line, they show the driver their code, and the drivers will enter their code, and the two will be paired up. Once matched, the driver is free to pick up the rider and bring them to the destination.