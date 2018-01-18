As health care deadline looms, New Yorkers can sign up for coverage at LinkNYC kiosks

New Yorkers can review options, enroll and change their current coverage at more than 1,100 LinkNYC kiosks across the five boroughs.

With the deadline for health care open enrollment on Jan. 31, New York City launched a LinkNYC app to sign up for coverage. (Getty)

With the open enrollment deadline looming, New York City is looking to make it easy for residents to sign up for health care.

On Wednesday, the city launched its Healthcare Open Enrollment app on the more than 1,100 LinkNYC kiosks in all five boroughs. Public service announcements will also air on the kiosk’s digital displays to remind New Yorkers that the deadline to enroll for health-care coverage is Wednesday, Jan. 31.

“LinkNYC’s superfast, free Wi-Fi is already a tremendously valuable resource for New Yorkers — and giving our neighbors the opportunity to get healthcare coverage right there at a Link kiosk only deepens that,” Anne Roest, commissioner of the city’s Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications, said in a statement.

Through the LinkNYC kiosks, residents will be able to review their health care marketplace options, enroll for coverage and review or change their existing plans.

As part of #GetCoveredNYC, the city also offers free, in-person assistance in getting health insurance coverage through the New York State of Health Marketplace. New Yorkers can visit nyc.gov/aca, call 311 or text “CoveredNYC” to 877-877 to find a nearby counselor.

Additionally, Certified Application Counselors (CAC) are also available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in each borough to help explain enrollment options. Though walk-ins are welcome at some locations, appointments are encouraged. Interpretation services are offered as well.

