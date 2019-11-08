‘Lion Queen’ wild arraignment for Bronx zoo lion exhibit foray

The Bronx Zoo said it has "zero tolerance" for the woman's behavior, though it's unclear if she will face any charges.

The woman suspected of climbing into the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo is due in court. She was charged with trespassing, NY Post reports.

ABC reports that the woman, identified as 32-year-old Myah Autry, was held in the 52nd precinct. She surrendered to the police in Brooklyn, Wednesday night.

During her arraignment for entering the lion's den, it was reported by the NY Post that once in the lion's den, she screamed “Shalom.” During the arraignment, she proclaimed her devotion to Allah and Jehovah. It was also reported that she kept interrupting the judge and saying, “All praises go to Jah and Jehovah!” She also expressed that she was a “black Israelite.”

A bystander filmed the famed lion's den video and shared it on Instagram. The now-viral video has folks furious, including the Zoo itself. The Bronx Zoo has a “zero tolerance” policy when it comes to incidents like these. The Zoo previously shared this statement with Metro about the incident:

“On Saturday, September 28, Bronx Zoo staff received a report that an individual had climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the African lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo. This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

When the original video came out, police encouraged the woman to come forward, but instead, she made a video taunting officials, similarly to how she taunted the male lion. Ultimately, she did turn herself in, but she was released on her own recognizance.

Multiple outlets have reported that Autry was in court within the last two weeks. She was accused of shoplifting.