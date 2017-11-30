LIRR service suspended between Jamaica Station, Atlantic Terminal this weekend

For two consecutive weekends, subway and buses will cross-honor as the MTA installs switches as part of the Atlantic Yards Project.

There will be no Long Island Rail Road service between Jamaica Station and Atlantic Terminal for two consecutive weekends starting Friday night as the MTA is installing switches near Atlantic Terminal as part of the Atlantic Yards Project.

Trains will be suspended around 10 p.m. on Friday, after the New York Islanders’ game at the Barclays Center concludes, until 6 a.m. on Monday. The same service suspension will be in place next weekend, from Friday, Dec. 8 through Monday, Dec. 11.

New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets on subways and buses as follows:

• To/From Atlantic Terminal:

Westbound: Atlantic Terminal-bound passengers should board LIRR trains to Penn Station, and walk one block east to 34th Street/Herald Square for Brooklyn-bound Q trains to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

Eastbound: LIRR tickets will be accepted for Manhattan-bound Q trains from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to 34th Street/Herald Square. From there, riders can walk one block west on 34th Street to Penn Station for eastbound LIRR service.



• To/From Nostrand Avenue

Westbound: Customers can board LIRR trains to Penn Station for cross-honored rides on A or C trains to Nostrand Avenue.

Eastbound: Customers can get a cross-honored A or C ride at Nostrand Avenue to 34th Street-Penn Station.

• To/From East New York

Westbound: Straphangers can get a Brooklyn-bound A or C train at 34th Street-Penn Station to Broadway Junction and transfer to the L for service to Atlantic Avenue.

Eastbound: Riders can get cross-honored rides on the Manhattan-bound L train to Broadway Junction and a transfer to the A or C train for service to Penn Station.

• LIRR tickets will be cross-honored on the Q24 bus to East New York to and from Jamaica Station.

• Additionally, J trains will cross-honor LIRR tickets on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 to and from the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport stop at Jamaica Station and Broadway Junction. Note: The J will not run east of Crescent Street on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

The switch work will enable trains to travel directly from Atlantic Terminal to Atlantic Yards, instead of backtracking east as they currently do, blocking other trains from using the tunnel for six to eight minutes at a clip, which totals about two hours every day.

For the most up-to-date schedule info, visit mta.info.