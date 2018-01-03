Rail damage causes commuting chaos on LIRR to, from Penn Station

There are delays, disruptions and changes thanks to a third-rail issue in Amtrak’s East River tunnel.

An issue with a third rail in Amtrak's East River tunnel is causing commuting chaos for LIRR to and from Penn Station. (Getty)

Updated, 11:11 a.m.: Service on the Long Island Rail Road has resumed after a damaged third rail caused mass delays across the system, the agency announced just before 11 a.m. While residual delays are expected, the LIRR tweeted that its service is "on or close to schedule" in and out of Penn Station. As such, NYC Transit is no longer cross-honoring LIRR tickets on city subways.

Original story, 10:45 a.m.: It’s a new year, but Long Island Rail Road passengers are facing the same old commuting issues into Penn Station during this morning’s rush-hour commute.

The commuting chaos was due to a damaged third rail in one of Amtrak’s East River tunnels and caused delays, changes and cancellations across the LIRR.

A representative for Amtrak, which owns and maintains the tracks in and out of Penn Station, told Metro just after 10 a.m. that “LIRR customers should expect delays on trains in and out of Penn Station due to an issue with the third rail near the East River Tunnels in Queens,” adding that “initial reports are that this is not weather-related, the rail is just out of alignment.”

Though he did not specify how the track was taken out of alignment, he did say repairs on it have been completed and that other, unspecified repairs are “currently underway, but I don’t have an exact time yet when they will be done.”

It is unknown at this time if this issue will continue into the evening rush-hour.

As of 9:40 a.m., the LIRR said in a tweet that it is experiencing delays of about 10 to 15 minutes in and out of Penn Station.

NYC Transit is continuing to cross-honor tickets on the E train at Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer), Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue), as well as on 2/3 trains at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street. It is also cross-honoring on the 7 train at Woodside (61st Street).

