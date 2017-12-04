Buses to sub for LIRR trains between Ronkonkoma and Greenport Dec. 12

Due to switch replacement work in Peconic, four eastbound and westbound LIRR trains between Ronkonkoma and Greenport will be canceled.

Due to switch replacement work in Peconic on Tuesday, Dec. 12, four eastbound and four westbound LIRR trains will be canceled between Ronkonkoma and Greenport. Buses will substitute for service between those stations, the MTA said. (Getty)

Buses will substitute for Long Island Rail Road trains between Ronkonkoma and Greenport on Tuesday, Dec. 12, the MTA announced Monday.

The one-day change is due to switch replacement work at Mill Road in Peconic that will take the main track between the two stations out of service after the 5:30 a.m. train from Greenport arrives in Ronkonkoma at 6:53 a.m. Normal service will resume on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Because the work is putting the main track out of commission, four eastbound trains and four westbound trains will be canceled on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Buses will be available for passengers at the Greenport, Southold, Mattituck, Riverhead, Yaphank and Medford stations to connect to regular train service running from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station.

The canceled eastbound trains on Tuesday, Dec. 12, include the 7:30 a.m., 12:42 p.m. and 6:53 p.m. departures from Ronkonkoma to Greenport and the 5:21 p.m. from Ronkonkoma to Yaphank.

Buses will be available to take passengers from Ronkonkoma to the LIRR stations from Medford through Greenport or Yaphank, the MTA said, adding that riders should allot for at least 18 minutes of additional travel time.

Westbound trains that are canceled on Tuesday, Dec. 12, include the 9:43 a.m., 2:43 p.m. and 9:39 p.m. departures from Greenport to Ronkonkoma and the 6 p.m. from Yaphank to Ronkonkoma.

Buses will be available for riders at Greenport or Yaphank through Medford, up to 18 minutes earlier than normal for service to Ronkonkoma, where normal westbound service will resume, the MTA said.

Visit MTA.info for the complete timetable of bus service between Ronkonkoma and Greenport on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

