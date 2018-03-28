LIRR to run extra eastbound trains for Good Friday, Passover

Eight additional eastbound trains will run between Penn Station and Babylon, Far Rockaway and Port Jefferson.

Eight trains will depart Penn Station between 2 p.m. and 3:48 p.m. on the Babylon, Far Rockaway and Port Jefferson branches in observance of Good Friday and Passover. (Flickr/MTA)

In observance of Good Friday and the start of Passover, the LIRR will run eight additional eastbound trains from Penn Station on Friday, the MTA announced.

The trains will depart Penn Station between 2 p.m. and 3:48 p.m. on the Babylon, Far Rockaway and Port Jefferson branches. See below for details:

Babylon

• 2:22 p.m. and 3:31 p.m. will run express to Rockville Centre, then make all local stops to Babylon

• 2:32 p.m. will run express to Lynbrook, then make all local stops to Babylon

• 3 p.m. will stop at Jamaica, Rockville Centre and then make all local stops to Babylon

Far Rockaway

• 3:48 p.m. will run express to Locus Manor then make all local stops to Far Rockaway

Port Jefferson

• 2:08 p.m. will stop at Jamaica, Mineola, Carle Place and then make all local stops to Huntington.

• 2:29 p.m. will stop at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, New Hyde Park and then make all local stops to Huntington

• 3:24 p.m. will stop at Jamaica, Mineola, Westbury and Hicksville.

Additionally, the 2:52 p.m. train from Huntington to Port Jefferson will instead originate from Jamaica at 2:01 p.m. and run express to Huntington and then make its regularly schedule local stops to Port Jefferson.

The 3:40 p.m. train to Port Washington and 1:49 p.m. train to Ronkonkoma, which have been running as part of Amtrak’s winter work at Penn Station, will remain in service, the MTA said.

The train to Port Washington will stop at Woodside and make all local stops to Great Neck, while the Ronkonkoma-bound train will stop at Woodside, Jamaica, Mineola, Hicksville, Bethpage, Farmingdale, Wyandanch, Deer Park, Brentwood, Central Islip and Ronkonkoma.