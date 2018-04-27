LIRR schedules change as track work nears completion

Weekday peak and non-peak service changes will be in effect from April 30 through May 18 on the LIRR’s Montauk and Ronkonkoma branches.

As the LIRR’s Double Track Project nears completion, there are a some weekday service changes that will be in effect from April 30 through May 18. (Flickr/MTA)

As the LIRR enters its final phases of track work this spring, passengers can expect some service changes to go into effect on Monday and continue through May 18 on its Ronkonkoma and Montauk branches.

As part of the LIRR’s Double Track Project that is slated to be finished by the end of the summer, crews will work around the clock to connect new track to existing track and install a third rail west of the Central Islip station. Work will also be done on new track and signal systems from Deer Park to Farmingdale, and new track panels will be installed in Ronkonkoma ahead of track alignment work scheduled to start at that station in June.

Platform and overpass work will continue at the Wyandanch station as canopies and roofing are put in, and new signal huts will be placed at Farmingdale.

Due to the work, service changes will be in effect, and while most will affect off-peak service, a few rush-hour trains will be impacted from April 30 to May 18.

Ronkonkoma Branch weekday changes

Westbound:

• The 7:04 a.m. peak train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station will originate at Brentwood at 7:15 a.m. instead, with added stops at Jamaica and Kew Gardens. It will arrive at Penn Station at 8:23 a.m. Ronkonkoma customers will board alternate trains at 6:56 a.m. or 7:19 a.m.

• The 4:11 p.m. off-peak train from Ronkonkoma will depart two minutes earlier at all stops through Bethpage to arrive at Penn Station at 5:38 p.m.

• The 7:13 p.m. and 7:58 p.m. off-peak trains from Ronkonkoma will combine to depart at 7:45 p.m. and arrive at Penn Station at 9:12 p.m.

Eastbound:

• The 5:11 a.m. off-peak train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma will terminate at Brentwood at 6:22 a.m. Substitute bus service will be provided to Central Islip and Ronkonkoma, and commuters should plan on an extra 31 minutes of travel time.

• The 3:07 p.m. off-peak train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma will depart two minutes later and arrive at Ronkonkoma at 4:30 p.m.

• The 7:11 p.m. peak train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma will leave six minutes later and arrive at Ronkonkoma at 8:43 p.m.

Montauk Branch weekday changes

• The 6:21 a.m. peak train from Speonk will depart two to three minutes earlier at all stops but Kew Gardens through Jamaica to arrive at Penn Station at 8:19 a.m. Transfer at Jamaica for service to Kew Gardens.

There will also be some additional weekday changes during this time for Babylon, Port Jefferson and West Hempstead Branches. Visit mta.info for specifics.