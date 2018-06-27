A look back at Lyft’s first year operating across New York state

Here’s where New Yorkers outside New York City have been traveling to since Lyft expanded outside the city on June 29, 2017.

June 29 marks the one-year anniversary of Lyft’s expansion outside New York City, where it has been operating since 2014, into the rest of the Empire State.

The milestone comes on the heels of Lyft announcing earlier this year that it has doubled its rides over the course of the past 12 months to reach 375.5 million rides in the U.S. and Toronto, its first international expansion, with New York remaining one of its highest-performing markets.

“Since Lyft began operating statewide last summer, we’ve significantly grown our presence and passenger base beyond New York City," said Vipul Patel, Lyft's general manager in New York. "We recognize our dedicated community of drivers for providing convenient and reliable rides every day and thank our passengers for choosing Lyft. As we celebrate a momentous year, we’re looking ahead to continued growth, more opportunities to offer New Yorkers the best ridesharing experience and continuing to provide the flexible earning opportunity of driving with Lyft.”

Let’s take a look back at what New Yorkers outside New York City have been up to when it comes to using Lyft.

• Over the past six months, Lyft has seen usage surge 500 percent in East Hampton.

• One of Lyft’s top tipping areas in the country is Westchester County.

• June 9, 2018, was the busiest day for Lyft riders in Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk Counties, which just so happens to be the same day that U2 performed at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Lyft’s top New York destinations outside New York City

• East Hampton

The Surf Lodge; Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa; Wolffer Estate Vineyard; Southampton Social Club; Navy Beach and Montauk Point Lighthouse

• Hudson Valley

Storm King Art Center; Woodbury Common Premium Outlets; The Roundhouse; Millhouse Brewing Company and Shadows on the Hudson

• Westchester

The Capitol Theatre; The Brazen Fox; The Ritz-Carlton and Empire City Casino

• Suffolk County

Tanger Outlets Deer Park; Stony Brook University; The Meetball Place; The Paramount and The Tap Room

• Nassau County

Hofstra University; Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum; Kasey’s Kitchen & Cocktails; AMC Roosevelt Field and The Garden City Hotel