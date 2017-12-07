Here’s where New Yorkers took Lyft to most this year

Ever wonder where New Yorkers take Lyft? Wonder no more, thanks to the ride-hailing service’s 2017 Lyftie Awards.

These days, cars from ride-hailing services are as common on New York City streets as those ubiquitous yellow taxis, and if you’ve ever wondered where exactly New Yorkers are taking those cars, we’re about to let the cat out of the bag.

Lyft just released its third annual Lyftie Awards, a tally of the company’s most-popular drop-off locations across the country, which increased from 24 cities last year to 32 this year and including cities from Honolulu to here.

Vipul Patel, Lyft’s New York City general manager, told Metro 2017 has been “tremendous” for Lyft in New York. Though he didn’t get into specifics, Patel said the company saw an uptick not only in drivers, passengers and rides, but also products, including Lyft Lux, Lyft Lux SUV and Car Seat Mode. Lyft also saw its service area grow as it expanded onto Long Island and in Westchester and the lower Hudson Valley.

“As we look back on 2017, we're proud to honor the places that New Yorkers rode to most with the Lyftie Awards,” he added. “We look forward to continuing our growth in 2018, all thanks to the Lyft drivers that make it all possible.”

Without further ado, here’s where you took Lyft the most this year, New Yorkers:

• Most visited restaurant: Vandal

This two-level Bowery-based hotspot boasts two bars, a restaurant and garden dining area, a purple breakdancing rabbit and the distinction of being the top restaurant destination for Lyft passengers, especially on Saturday nights, according to the company’s data.

• Most visited bar: House of Yes

With themed nights to give you major FOMO and attendees decked out in outrageous and intricate costumes, it’s no wonder city residents went to this “temple of expression dedicated to connection, creativity and celebrating life” in droves. The most-popular party was the Gala Galactica with Waze+Odyssey on Sept. 23.

• Most visited event space: Madison Square Garden

The “World’s Most Famous Arena,” which hosts numerous concerts and events throughout the year and is home to the Knicks, Rangers and Liberty sports teams, was the event space of the year for Lyft riders, especially for the Nov. 4 UFC fight between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre.

• Most visited university: New York University

This Greenwich Village institution was the top college destination for Lyft passengers, with Palladium Hall the school’s top drop-off building.

• Only in New York: Katz’s Delicatessen

For decades, New Yorkers and tourists alike have been having what Katz’s has to offer, which usually includes mountainous and delicious sandwiches, and Lyft riders were no different, flocking to this East Houston Street mainstay, especially on Saturday nights.

• Trending destination: The William Vale

This boutique hotel in Williamsburg doesn’t just cater to out-of-towners, it’s been attracting locals thanks in part to its rooftop bar Westlight, which offers spectacular views of Manhattan, and Vale Park, its river-facing greenspace.