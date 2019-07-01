Everything you need to know about Macy’s 4th of July fireworks: start time, official viewing spots, street closures

July 4th is already here, and Macy’s is bringing back its annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show for its forty-third year. The show continues its epic pyrotechnic display along the East River.

According to the Macy’s website, The Macy’s 4th of July, Fireworks is the largest Independence Day fireworks display in the county. For this year’s presentation, they will showcase and integrate the Brooklyn Bridge by having effects fired from more than 100 locations spanning the entire bridge.

Although the fireworks choreography sticks to American classics, they always feature a special song, sung by a celebrity. According to Macys.com, since the Wizard of Oz is turning 80 this year, to celebrate, their score will also be featuring Jennifer Hudson performing “Over The Rainbow.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks from the street closure to where to get the best views of this year’s extravaganza.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show start time

According to Macy’s website, the light show is expected to start at 9:20 p.m. EST on July 4th. Although the show begins at 9:20 p.m. The show is expected to last about 25 minutes.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks viewing spots

Macy’s website has an interactive map to help you determine the best viewing points for the fireworks, which we’ve listed below:

Elevated Points:

Broad Street and Water Street

Pearl Street & Dover Street

Robert F. Wagner Sr Place & St. James Place

Pearl Street & St. James Place

Montgomery Street & Cherry Street

Lower Promenade:

Pike slip & Cherry Street

Market Street & Cherry Street

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, TV time, live stream?

If you’re not in the New York Metro area, don’t worry, you can still watch or stream the show. Starting at 8 p.m., there will be a live broadcast on NBC. The broadcast will last from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can also stream the show on NBC.com but will need to sign-in with your TV provider.

Who’s performing at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks?

This year Derek Hough and Ciara are hosting the show as well as performing in it. Some performers this year will include Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Khalid, and more to come. Keep an eye on Macy’s website for an updated list of performers.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks by the numbers

In case you were interested in the detail surrounding the actual fireworks, here’s some information about them.

According to Macy’s, there will be a waterfall of fireworks burst across the 1,600-foot Brooklyn bridge. The entire show will feature more than 70,000 special effects. This year, Macy’s is also debuting five new effects to the show dubbed” the wolf whistle, little snakes, hidden happy faces, revolving dragons, and multi-color meteor mines.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks street closures

The New York City Department of Transportation listed the following street closures for Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show. Parts of the FDR will be closed, so plan accordingly. For updated information, please refer to their site.

Manhattan Portion

• Water Street between Whitehall Street and Dover Street

• Front Street between Old Slip and Dover Street

• Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street

• Broad Street between Water Street and South Street

• Old Slip between Water Street and South Street

• Gouverneur Lane between Water Street and South Street

• Wall Street between Water Street and South Street

• Maiden Lane between Water Street and South Street

• John Street between Water Street and South Street

• Beekman Street between Pearl Street and South Street

• Peck Slip between Pearl Street and South Street

• Dover Street between Pearl Street and South Street

• Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl Street and South Street

• Little Water Street between Fulton Street and Beekman Street

• Pearl Street between Fulton Street and St. James Place

• South Street between Whitehall Street and Jackson Street

• FDR Drive between Brooklyn Battery Underpass and Delancey Street (including exit/entrance ramps)

• State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place

• Battery Place between State Street and West Street

• West Street between Battery Place and West Thames Street

• Fulton Street between South Street and Gold Street

• Gold Street between Fulton Street and Frankfort Street

• Frankfort Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street

• Allen Street between Division Street and Canal Street

• St. James Place between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Oliver Street

• Pike Street between Division Street and East Broadway

• Area bounded by Grand Street on the North; Catherine Street/ Slip on the South; South Street / FDR Drive on the East; East Broadway on the West (All Inclusive)

• Manhattan Bridge

• Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn Portion

• Jay Street between York Street and Dead End

• Pearl Street between York Street and John Street

• Adams Street between York Street and John Street

• Washington Street between York Street and Dead End

• Main Street between Front Street and Plymouth Street

• John Street between Jay Street and Adams Street

• Plymouth Street between Adams Street and Main Street

• Water Street between Adams Street and Old Fulton Street

• Front Street between Jay Street and Old Fulton Street

• York Street between Jay Street and Front Street

• Old Fulton Street between Cadman Plaza West and Furman Street

• Henry Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

• Hicks Street between Brooklyn Queens Expressway and Atlantic Avenue

• Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

• Old Fulton Street / Cadman Plaza West / Court Street between Henry Street and Joralemon Street

• Adams Street between Tillary Street and Joralemon Street

• Tillary Street between Prince Street and Cadman Plaza West

• Flatbush Avenue / Flatbush Avenue Extension between Tillary Street and Atlantic Avenue

• Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Adams Street

• Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Flatbush Avenue

• Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and Degraw Street

• Degraw Street between Columbia Street and Van Brunt Street

• Van Brunt Street between Degraw Street and Dead End

• Summit Street between Van Brunt Street and Imlay Street

• Imlay Street between Summit Street and Pioneer Street

• Pioneer Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

• Conover Street between Pioneer Street and Dead End

• King Street between Conover Street and Ferris Street

• Ferris Street between King Street and Van Dyke Street

• Sullivan Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Wolcott Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Dikeman Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Coffey Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Van Dyke Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Beard Street between Conover Street and Van Brunt Street

• Reed Street between Conover Street and Van Brunt Street