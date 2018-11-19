Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018: Start time, route, street closures

The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place in a few days and if you’re going to be in New York City for the holiday, you’re either making plans to get to the best spot to see the annual parade or making sure you avoid navigating the city on Thanksgiving Day.

More than 3.5 million people are expected to attend the 92nd annual parade to watch the larger-than-life balloons, extravagant floats and dazzling performances along the parade route.

Whether you’re planning to attend the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or avoiding the city completely, you probably want to know the parade route and street closures so you can plan accordingly.

2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade time, route, map

The parade starts at 9 a.m. EST on Thanksgiving Day. It will begin at 77th Street and Central Park West and will end at Macy’s Herald Square on 34th Street.

It will get crowded quickly, so if you’re planning to get the best view, you should probably get there a few hours before it begins.

Click the map to see the interactive hi-res version.

2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup

Aside from the classic balloon characters at the parade such as Charlie Brown and Ronald McDonald, there are a few new balloons that will debut at the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Expect to see Goku from the Dragon Ball anime series, FriendsWithYou’s Little Cloud and elves Fleck, Bjorn Jojo and Hugg from Netflix’s film The Christmas Chronical.

A complete list and fun facts about all the balloons, floats and marching bands featured at the parade can be found on the official Macy’s parade website.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018 performers

Here’s the complete list of performers for this year’s parade.

Ally Brooke

Anika Noni Rose

Ashley Tisdale

Bad Bunny

Barenaked Ladies

Bazzi

Brynn Cartelli

Carly Pearce

Diana Ross and Family

Ella Mai

Jack & Jack

John Legend

Kane Brown

Leona Lewis

Makenzie Ziegler & Johnny Orlando

Martina McBride

Pentatonix

Rita Ora

Sugarland

Tegan Marie

2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade closures

More than 3.5 million people are expected to be at the parade this year. According to the New York City Police Department and the Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed.

Formation:

— Columbus Avenue between 81st Street and 77th Street

— Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

— 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

— 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

— 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

— 73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

— 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

— 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

— 62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Route:

— Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

— Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

— Broadway between 59th Street and 58th Street

— 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

— 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

— 34th Street between 6th Avenue 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

— 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

— 34th Street between 7h Avenue and 8th Avenue

— 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

— 35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

— 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

— 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

— 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

— 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

— 40th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

— 7th Avenue between 33rd Street and 40th Street

— Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

Miscellaneous:

— 40th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

— 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

— 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

—37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

—36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

—6th Avenue between 34th Street and 33rd Street

—8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street

Balloon inflation event

In addition to the street closures for the parade, expect streets near the American Museum of Natural History to be closed for the inflation of the balloons. If you’re looking to get a sneak peek at all the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons, the event is Wednesday, November 21 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST at 77th Street and 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue.