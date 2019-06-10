Man and dog slashed on Harlem subway

A 60-year-old man and his dog were reportedly slashed on the subway in Harlem.

Sunday evening, at around 5:15 p.m., a 60-year-old man got into an argument with a 20-year-old man on the MTA. The men were arguing on a northbound number 2 train station approaching 125th street.

CBS reports that police said the 20-year-old appeared "heavily intoxicated” and used a box cutter or something similar to it; to allegedly slash the elderly man over his left eye.

The assailant also allegedly slashed the victim’s pet dog — a pit bull.

He was taken into custody and charges against him are pending. He was also treated for a cut on his forehead.

The victim was taken to the hospital; however there is no word on the condition of his dog.