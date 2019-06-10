New York

Man and dog slashed on Harlem subway

A 20-year-old allegedly attacked a 60-year-old-man and his dog.
By Becca Glasser-Baker
Published : June 10, 2019 Updated : June 10, 2019

A 60-year-old man and his dog were reportedly slashed on the subway in Harlem. 

Sunday evening, at around 5:15 p.m., a 60-year-old man got into an argument with a 20-year-old man on the MTA. The men were arguing on a northbound number 2 train station approaching 125th street. 

CBS reports that police said the 20-year-old appeared "heavily intoxicated” and used a box cutter or something similar to it; to allegedly slash the elderly man over his left eye. 

The assailant also allegedly slashed the victim’s pet dog  a pit bull. 

 

He was taken into custody and charges against him are pending. He was also treated for a cut on his forehead. 

The victim was taken to the hospital; however there is no word on the condition of his dog. 

