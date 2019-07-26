Man hit by train in Queens had suspicious package

Subway service in Queens was suspended because a man was hit by a subway. It was reported that the man had a backpack with a suspicious item in it.

The call about incident came in, early Friday morning right before 7 a.m. ABC reported that the man jumped in front of an A train, 80th Street in the Woodhaven section of Queens.

Police searched through his backpack and all of his belongings and did find a suspicious package. NBC reported that the package was actually a drink container and umbrella wrapped together.

NYPD’s bomb squad determined that the package was not a threat.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. As up 10 a.m., there has been no update on his condition.

Service was suspended in both directions; however, service is back on track with a few delays.

If you are someone you know spots a suspicious package, call 911.