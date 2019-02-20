Man killed after dragged into subway tunnel by 7 train

A 39-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when he was struck and dragged into a subway tunnel by a 7 train at Grand Central Terminal.

Early reports of the incident said that the man’s clothing or strap of his bag became caught on the train as it left the station, but NYPD said that it could not confirm that at this time and that the incident is under review.

At about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 911 call for a person struck by a train at 42nd Street and Grand Central subway station, per the NYPD. When officers arrived, they found a “39-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to the body,” the department said in a statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death as part of the ongoing investigation.

An NYPD spokesperson said that the man did appear to be intoxicated. He was reportedly walking close to the edge of the platform, along the yellow caution line, when the 7 train pulled out.

Per surveillance camera footage, a police source told the New York Times, the man was seen walking down the platform stairs and then later, his body is seen “being thrown against a staircase and pulled into the tunnel.” He reportedly struck an electrical box, setting of “a flash that caught the attention of the train operators and forced them to stop it,” the source told the Times.

The man has not yet been identified as officials are waiting to properly notify his family. The MTA did not respond to a request for comment, but the transit authority did confirm an incident on Twitter.

“There are delays and service changes in 7 and 7 express service in both directions between Manhattan and Queens because a person was struck by a train at Grand Central-42 St,” the New York City Subway Twitter account tweeted around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Later, at around 9:30 p.m., the account tweeted that “We are in the process of restoring 7 train service after a person was fatally struck by a train at Grand Central-42 St. This train also had a mechanical problem as a result of the impact.”