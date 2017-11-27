Man sentenced for 1993 killing of girlfriend in front of 2-year-old son

“The defendant may have eluded justice for more than two decades but the prosecutors in my office and dedicated NYPD detectives never forgot about this horrific case,” the DA said.

A Connecticut man has been sentenced 20 years to life for killing his girlfriend in front of their 2-year-old son. Photo: Getty Images

A man who murdered his girlfriend in front of their baby son and left the 2-year-old alone with the body for 10 hours has been sentenced, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on Monday.

Michael Stewart, who also goes by Kenneth Hall, from Hartford, Connecticut, was sentenced 20 years to life for the 1993 killing of Sophia Blair, 22, in her Creston Avenue apartment.

According to the investigation, on Sept. 20, 1993, Stewart flew to the island of Jamaica and upon landing, called his girlfriend’s father informing him his daughter was dead. Blair was found the same day in her Creston Avenue apartment with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The toddler son she shared with Stewart, Jamal Blair, was left unattended in his crib for more than ten hours until police discovered Blair’s body. Stewart, whose fingerprints were found at the scene, was arrested in December 2016 after returning to the United States.

“The defendant may have eluded justice for more than two decades but the prosecutors in my office and dedicated NYPD detectives never forgot about this horrific case,” Clark said. “The defendant will now spend many years in prison and I hope this brings a measure of closure to the victim’s family.”

Stewart, 58, was sentenced on Monday to 20 years to life in prison by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Lester Adler for second-degree murder. He was convicted by a jury on Oct. 19 after a three-week trial.