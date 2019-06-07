Man who stabbed MTA bus taken down by bus driver

A man was hospitalized after attacking a bus Thursday night.

ABC reports the incident occurred at 8 p.m. at 14th Street and 2nd Avenue. Videos on social media show a man hanging on the top of an MTA bus, stabbing at the bus with an object.

The bus driver Louis Huertas spoke with ABC about the incident and said "I opened up the doors and told him listen, you've got to get off the bus or get off the bumper," He added, "Sure enough he pulls a knife out on me and starts coming after me. After he broke the windshield wiper somebody yelled, 'yo he put the knife away.' When I asked were they sure, they said yeah he put the knife in his front left pocket. That's when I went ahead and grabbed him and swung him and threw him on the floor."

The crowd believed the man was stabbing the bus with a knife, but Pix 11 spoke with police, who reported it was a blunt object.

The man was eventually taken down by the driver and some good Samaritans until the police arrived. A video of this also surfaced on social media.

Police told outlets that man was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital for observation. As of Friday morning, the man has not been charged.