Man fatally stabbed at NYC homeless shelter

A man was fatally stabbed outside a family homeless shelter in Queens after a heated argument.

The stabbing occurred at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at the Landing Family Shelter on Ditmars Boulevard, near 94th street, which is next to LaGuardia Airport.

Officials told ABC that a 38-year-old man was found unresponsive and unconscious outside of the shelter with a stab wound to his torso.

The NY Daily News reports that the victim was taken to Elmhurst hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, the identity of the victim has not been made public. However, it was reported that he used to live at the shelter for about a year.

The investigation is ongoing, and police had not made any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon. Police are looking for the suspect who reportedly lived at the shelter as well.

NY Daily News reports that the suspect is being described as a black man who was dressed in all black, and walking with a limp.

This is not the first recent incident involving the death of a homeless person. Randy Rodriguez Santos has been charged in the killing of four homeless residents in Chinatown earlier this month.

Anyone with information is asked to called NYPD crime stoppers hotline at: 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also send in a tip via Twitter or go to Crimestoppers.com.