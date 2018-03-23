March for Our Lives: New York City street closures, how to donate

The March for Our Lives rally and march will take place on Saturday.

On Saturday, March 24, thousands are expected to participate in NYC’s March for Our Lives event to protest against gun violence.

Several cities across the country including, Washington, D.C will also participate in similar March for Our lives rallies and marches to advocate for tougher gun control laws.

On March 14, Students participated in walkouts nationwide to honor the deadly mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

The March for Our Lives event was created and organized by students and those affected by gun violence. According to the March for Our Lives website, there will be more than 800 events taking place worldwide on March 24.

When is March for Our Lives NYC?

The event will be held in Manhattan on Saturday, March 24 at 11 am. The March will begin with a rally at 72nd Street and Central Park West. Organizers are encouraged to arrive at 10 am.

March for Our Lives NYC street closures

According to the New York City Police Department and the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed on Saturday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

— 72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

— Central Park South between Columbus Circle and Sixth Avenue

— Sixth Avenue between Central Park South and 43rd Street

— 43rd Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues

— 44th Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues

— 45th Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues

Expect additional street closures and traffic diversions depending on crowd size.

MAP: March for Our Lives route

How to donate to the event

If you can’t attend the march on Saturday, but would like to be involved with the movement, you can donate to the official Majory Stoneman Douglas GoFundMe campaign that was created by a student at the High School. According to the campaign, half of the all the proceeds will go toward the Mach For Our Lives Action Fund, while the other half will provide support for victims and families of the mass shooting. Alternatively, you can make donations directly to the March for Our Lives organization. For additional information, you can visit the official March for Our Lives website or visit the official Facebook page.