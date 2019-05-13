Mayor de Blasio to Trump: Clean up your act, or face heavy fines

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks about the city's strategy to respond to climate change at Hunters Point South Park in Queens.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is blowing hot air towards President Donald Trump, warning The Don that his properties are pumping excessive greenhouse gas emissions, which could result in millions of dollars in fines.

The de Blasio administration passed a climate change bill which dramatically limits the amount of greenhouse gas emissions in New York City. The new law, which goes into effect in three days, is a central component of the OneNYC 2050 Green New Deal, a $14 billion effort aiming to cut down 30 percent of greenhouse emissions by 2030.

"Our message is loud and clear,” de Blasio said Monday. “We’re tackling climate change head-on with NYC’s Green New Deal and are the first city in the world to require all big buildings to cut their emissions, with the goal of a carbon neutral city by 2050. President Trump – you’re on notice. Your polluting buildings are part of the problem. Cut your emissions or pay the price.”

Trump owns at least eight large buildings in New York City that do not meet 2030 emissions levels under the new law.

Trump International Hotel & Tower at 1 Central Park West is estimated to face $850,871 per year.

The Trump Building at 40 Wall Street is estimated to face a $164,565 per year.

The Trump World Tower, 845 United Nations Plaza No. 37-B could face $212,121 per year.

Trump Tower at 721 Fifth Avenue could face $469,848 per year. Trump Park Avenue at 502 Park Avenue could face $126,316 fine per year.

Trump Parc at 106 Central Park South could face $40,360 per year.

Trump Parc East at 100 Central Park South could face a $26,629 per year fine.

Trump Palace at 200 East 69th Street might face a $239,315 fine per year.

Each of these fines would kick in in 2030.

“Across New York City, Trump owns at least 8 large buildings that do not meet 2030 emissions levels under the law,” de Blasio’s office said in a press release. “These dirty, inefficient buildings pump approximately 27,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases into our air each year, the equivalent of 5,800 cars. If Trump does not clean up these buildings, he will owe approximately $2.1 million in fines every year starting in 2030.”