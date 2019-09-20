LIRR passengers warned of measles exposure

The Nassau County Health Department says a person infected with the measles rode the Long Island Railroad last week, and they want riders to be aware.

ABC reports that the mealses-infected traveler rode the trains on both Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, between Penn Station and Mineola. The passenger rode the LIRR on Sept. 14, as well, traveling at that time between Penn Station, Hempstead, Mineola and Jamaica.

The infected LIRR rider rode the train on this date and time:

Wednesday, September 11, 2019:

Long Island Railroad ( LIRR), Mineola Station to New York Penn Station between the hours of 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

LIRR, New York Penn Station to LIRR, Mineola Station between the hours of 11:15 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 12, 2019:

LIRR, Mineola Station to New York Penn Station between the hours of 10:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

LIRR, New York Penn Station to LIRR Mineola Station between the hours of 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 14, 2019:

Noches de Columbia Restaurant, 204 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority ( MTA) shuttle from LIRR, Mineola Station to LIRR, Hempstead station between the hours of 2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

LIRR, Hempstead Station to LIRR, Jamaica Station between the hours of 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

LIRR, Jamaica Station to New York Penn Station between the hours of 3:50 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

LIRR, New York Penn Station to LIRR, Hempstead Station between the hours of 10:00 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.

MTA shuttle from LIRR, Hempstead Station to LIRR, Mineola Station between the hours 12:15 a.m. - 2:30 a.m.

If you are or someone you know rode the trains during those dates and times could have been exposed to measles.

Anyone suffering symptoms of measles should contact their doctor right away. According to the CDC, some symptoms of the measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and more.

Two to three days after initial symptoms, Tiny white spots (Koplik spots) can start to appear in the mouth. The measles rash can appear within three to five days of the first symptoms.

News of this comes within a few weeks of New York City announcing that the measles outbreak was over. The CDC reports that from Jan. 1 to Sept. 12, 2019, there were 1,241 cases of measles throughout 31 states.

Seventy-five percent of these cases have taken place in New York. As of September 12, the CDC reports that Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington all have reported Measles cases.