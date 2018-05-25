Here are the street closures for Memorial Day parades around town

Several Memorial Day parades will take place on Monday to honor and remember those who have died in the military.

There will be several NYC Memorial Day parades and other activities to get into this weekend and if you’re looking to celebrate Memorial Day by attending a parade you have a few to choose from.

While there may not be Memorial Day parades in Manhattan on Monday, other boroughs in the city will have parades to remember and honor those who have served and died in the military.

In Queens, The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade is considered to be one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the country and is organized by local volunteers. According to the official website, the Memorial Day parade has been going strong since 1927. In Brooklyn, the 2018 Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade will mark its 151st year and honors veterans from Brooklyn.

NYC Memorial Day Parades: Street closures

In total, there are seven Memorial Day parades that will take place in boroughs other than Manhattan, which will come with its own set of street closures affecting those areas.

According to the New York Department of Transportation and the NYPD, several streets will be closed for parades in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island. If you’re planning to be in those areas on Memorial Day, plan accordingly.

Brooklyn's 151st Memorial Day Parade

The following streets in Brooklyn will be closed on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Brooklyn’s 151st Memorial Day Parade:

— 3rd Avenue between 75th Street and 78th Street

— 76th Street between Ridge Boulevard and 4th Avenue

— 77th Street between Ridge Boulevard and 4th Avenue

— 78th Street between Ridge Boulevard and 4th Avenue

— 3rd Avenue between Bay Ridge Parkway and Marine Avenue

— Marine Avenue between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue

— 4th Avenue between Marine Avenue and 101st Street

— 3rd Avenue between Marine Avenue and 101st Street

— 4th Avenue between 101st Street and 101st Street (John Paul Jones Park)

Maspeth Memorial Day Parade

The following streets in Queens will be closed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

— Grand Avenue between 72nd Place and 72nd Street

— Grand Avenue between 72nd Street and Maspeth Avenue

— Maspeth Avenue between 64th Street and 81st Street

— 61st Street between Maspeth Avenue and 56th Drive

— 56th Drive between 61st Street and Perry Avenue

— 55th Drive between Perry Avenue and Grand Avenue

— Perry Avenue between 64th Street and 55th Drive

— Grand Avenue between Borden Avenue and 69th Lane

College Point Citizens for Memorial Day Parade

The following streets will be closed in Queens from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

— 28th Avenue between Ulmer Street and College Point Boulevard

— College Point Boulevard between 28th Avenue and 5th Avenue

— Poppenhusen Avenue between College Place and 119th Street

Rockaway Beach Memorial Day Parade

The following streets will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

— Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 130th Street and Beach 129th Street

— Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 129th Street and Beach 95th Street

— Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 95th Street and Beach 94th Street

Allied Veteran's Memorial Day Parade

The following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

— Cypress Avenue between Myrtle Avenue and Cornelia Street

— Myrtle Avenue between Cypress Avenue and Cooper Avenue

— Myrtle Avenue between Cooper Avenue and 70th Street

Little Neck and Douglaston Memorial Day Parade

The following streets will be closed in Queens from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the Little Neck and Douglaston Memorial Day Parade:

— Northern Boulevard between Glenwood Street and Morgan Street

— Northern Boulevard between Morgan Street and 247th Street

— Northern Boulevard between 247th Street and Alameda Avenue

Staten Island Memorial Day Parade

The following streets will be closed from noon to 3 p.m.:

— Forest Avenue between Hart Boulevard and Decker Avenue