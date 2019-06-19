Coney Island Mermaid Parade 2019: Start time, route, street closures

The Mermaid Parade 2019 is set to take over the streets of Coney Island this Saturday and if you enjoy all things that glitter or you’re looking to channel your inner mermaid or merman, you don't want to miss the action at the 37th annual Mermaid Parade.

The Mermaid Parade is a celebration of ancient mythology and honky-tonk rituals of mermaids and the seaside, according to the parade’s official website. The famous Coney Island parade not only celebrates mermaids and mermen but it also a celebration of the summer solstice.

According to the official parade website, the Mermaid Parade showcases more than 3000 participants and Coney Island is transformed into a big party to celebrate art, creativity, and self-expression. You should expect to see plenty of colorful floats and creative costumes. An award ceremony will take place following the parade to announce the winning float.

To get you prepared for the Mermaid Parade 2019, here’s what you need to know including the start time, route, how to get there, and what streets will be closed in the area that may affect your commute.

Mermaid Parade 2019 date, start time

The 2019 Mermaid Parade will take place on Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m. EST. According to the parade the organization, the parade will take place rain or shine. If you’re attending the parade, plan to get to Coney Island earlier to make sure you get a good view of all the action.

Parade registration ends Wednesday, June 19, but if you can still register the day of the parade for $35 for each adult and $20 for a child under the age of 12. For more information, visit the parade’s official registration page. The official after party of the Mermaid Parade 2019 will take place at Kitchen 21’s Roof Deck, located on the boardwalk at 3052 West 21st Street.

Mermaid Parade 2019 official route, map

The parade starts at West 21st Street and Surf Avenue and turns at West 10th Street. The parade will move along West 10th Street and turn on the boardwalk and heads towards West 17th Street.

Mermaid Parade 2019 map

(Click the map to download the hi-res version.)

How to get to Coney Island by train

Getting to Coney Island to see the Mermaid Parade is easy. Take the D, F, N, or Q train to Coney Island – Stillwell Av. For up-to-date transit information, including service changes that could affect your commute, visit www.mta.info.

Mermaid Parade 2019 street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed on Saturday, June 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the Coney Island Mermaid Parade.

Formation

West 21st Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

West 22nd Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

West 23rd Street between Surf Avenue and Dead End

Surf Avenue between West 21st Street and West 24th Street

Route

Surf Avenue between West 21st Street and West 10th Street

West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Festival

Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Weather for Mermaid Parade 2019