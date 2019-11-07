MetLife teams up with rescue group to find game-crashing black cat

Animal rescuers are on the lookout for the brassy black cat that ran across the MetLife football field during a Cowboys-Giants game earlier this week.

MetLife has brought in PuppyKittyNYCity (PKNYC) to help rescue the now famous cat. PKNYC is a non-profit organization that is all-volunteer run. According to its website, from July 2018 to September 2019, it has rescued 649 cats and 29 dogs. They have also had 380 adoptions take place over the same course of time.

The plan is to trap, neuter, and release the MetLife cat.

MetLife shared an update on social media, so those concerned about the black cat can ease their worries. On Twitter, they shared, “#BlackCat Update 😺⤵️”

The note reads:

“Tuesday morning, we set multiple humane traps throughout the stadium and searched long and hard for the black cat to no avail. At that point, we brought in our friends at PuppyKittyNYCity, a Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) and no-kill shelter, to assist with the search. We are hopeful that together we can find the black cat that we all fell in love with Monday Night."

The statement continues, "There have been erroneous reports in the media that MetLife Stadium houses and feeds 300 stray cats which is simply not true. From time to time, we have seen cats on the complex and the Meadowlands Racetrack (located at the Sports Complex) has a TNR program in place and currently feeds approximately 30 barn cats.

We are grateful for the outpouring support and will continue to work with PuppyKittyNYCity to try and locate the black cat.”

The black cat hopped onto the field during the Giants drive into the second quarter, causing the game to be delayed by referee Clay Martin.

During its viral moment, MetLife Stadium staff and New Jersey State Troopers attempted to herd the cat towards the end zone, away from the players. It eventually exited the field in the corner of the end zone and into the tunnel but has yet to be found.

If you are feeling inspired to adopt your own black cat, PKNYC have plenty of option to choose from, available on their website.